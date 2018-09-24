Times poll shows Davids up in 3rd, KU political scientist looking for Yoder response

The New York Times completed its poll of the Kansas 3rd District congressional race over the weekend.

“This is the second poll in the race,” said University of Kansas political scientist Patrick Miller. “The first poll was a Democratic poll that showed her up three points, I believe. Technically, both polls are within the margin of error for the poll. In the case of the most recent one, just under 5 percent. I think the walk away picture is that we have two polls that show her leading.”

This is a district that Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

“Republicans have pollsters,” said Miller. “They’ve polled this race. We haven’t seen polling out of them. There are a lot of Congressional districts around the country where we’re seeing races where one side comes out with a poll and the other side thinks that their polling is better and shows different and they come out with a poll. I think, for me, the next thing I’m watching is, do Republicans respond here?”

The Congressional Leadership Fund announced last week that it had increased its reservation of ad time in the 3rd District race.

“In recent weeks, we’ve seen a rush of millions of dollars of Super PAC money in to support Kevin Yoder,” said Miller. “I think that was an obvious signal before we even saw this poll that this was a close race. There are probably some numbers there that were alarming Republicans and leading them to make a big investment there lately. I think this poll is confirmation of that.”

Yoder has served the 3rd District since 2011. Democrat Dennis Moore served the 3rd from 1998 until 2010, when he retired.