Tinsley Excited To Lead Seaman Girls Basketball

When Steve Alexander announced his retirement after 24 seasons as the head girls basketball coach at Seaman, the Vikings didn’t have to look far for his replacement. Matt Tinsley, who was an assistant on Alexander’s staff last season, was hired to be the next head coach of the Lady Vikes this week.

After graduating from Seaman in 2000, Tinsley played and then was a graduate assistant coach at Washburn. After stints as a head coach at St. Marys and Jefferson West, Tinsley was an assistant with the Hayden boys program and also coached middle school girls for a year before joining Alexander on the Seaman bench for 2016-17. The Lady Vikes went 14-8, improving their win total from the season prior by ten, and Alexander earned city coach of the year honors.

Dan Lucero of WIBW spoke to Tinsley about the new job and what he hopes to accomplish with the Lady Vikes moving forward.