Tobacco shop robbed at gunpoint Tuesday in Topeka

by on December 6, 2017 at 4:23 AM (2 hours ago)

An armed robbery of a tobacco shop in Topeka is under investigation.

According to Topeka Police, an individual entered the Elite Tobacco and Vape shop located at 4004 SW Huntoon. Once inside the business, the suspect displayed a handgun and proceeded to rob the business. The suspect then ran from the store towards the north east on foot. The suspect was described as a black male approximately 6’01” tall and a large build. He was wearing black shoes with white soles, a grey hoodie with white markings on the chest, and blue
shorts.

If you have any information about this crime, call Topeka Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.