Today is Election Day for Municipal and School Board elections

There’s a first time for everything and this is the first time for August and November municipal and school board elections in Kansas.

“Turnout predictions are a little tougher,” said Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell. “There’s just really no data to go on.”

99 polling places are open across the county from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“This is your opportunity as a voter to get out there and get your voice heard,” said Howell.

The easiest way to get your questions answered is to call the Election Office at 251-5900, but information is also available at their website at snco.us/election.

“Down toward the bottom of our webpage, there is a link that people can look up and see their sample ballot,” said Howell. “At this point, you may just want to call the office. It’s just quicker and easier sometimes if you’re not familiar with the website.”

The person on the phone can let you know where your polling place is.

“Remember, your specific polling place has your specific ballot,” said Howell. “That’s the only place that will have your exact ballot. I think a lot of people get

confused by that.”

