Tonight’s Mega Millions Drawing Six Years to the Day since Kansas Player Won One Third of Record Mega Millions Jackpot

The estimated annuity jackpot for the March 30 Mega Millions drawing has been raised to from $502 million to $521 million ($317.2 million cash) – the fourth largest in the game’s history and tenth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Friday’s drawing will be six years to the day since the largest-ever Mega Millions jackpot was won on March 30, 2012. Three winning tickets – sold in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland – split a $656 million jackpot. The Kansas winner was from Franklin County.

If one lucky ticket matches all numbers in the March 30, 2018 drawing, the jackpot winner would have a choice of annuity payments or the cash option:

· Annuity: one immediate payment and annual graduated payments for 29 years

· Cash option: $317.2 million

The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was $451 million in Florida on January 5, 2018. In 23 drawings since then (Jan. 9 draw through March 27 draw), there have been 35 second-tier winning tickets ($1 million base prize; three with Megaplier). Two of those second-tier prizes were won in Kansas, turning a Pottawatomie County resident and a Lincoln County resident into millionaires.

