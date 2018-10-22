Top 25 AP Poll: Kansas Picked as the Preseason Favorite in College Hoops

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2018-19 men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2016-17 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking: Record Pts Pvs

1. Kansas (37) 31-8 1,581 4

2. Kentucky (19) 26-11 1,529 18

3. Gonzaga (1) 32-5 1,461 8

4. Duke (4) 29-8 1,452 9

5. Virginia (2) 31-3 1,286 1

6. Tennessee (1) 26-9 1,268 13

7. Nevada 29-8 1,230 24

8. North Carolina 26-11 1,221 10

9. Villanova (1) 36-4 1,085 2

10. Michigan St. 30-5 1,024 5

11. Auburn 26-8 974 19

12. Kansas St 25-12 922 –

13. West Virginia 26-11 678 15

14. Oregon 23-13 638 –

15. Virginia Tech 21-12 630 –

16. Syracuse 23-14 620 –

17. Florida St. 23-12 530 –

18. Mississippi St. 25-12 451 –

19. Michigan 33-8 437 7

20. TCU 21-12 311 –

21. UCLA 21-12 297 –

22. Clemson 25-10 268 20

23. LSU 18-15 187 –

24. Purdue 30-7 170 11

25. Washington 21-13 165 –

Others receiving votes: Loyola of Chicago 162, Marquette 124, Indiana 98, Florida 71, Nebraska 35, Maryland 28, Wisconsin 24, Notre Dame 22, Cincinnati 21, UCF 15, Alabama 15, Arizona 14, Buffalo 14, Louisville 11, Miami 10, San Diego St. 9, Texas Tech 6, Southern Cal 6, Butler 6, Texas 5, St. John’s 3, Arizona St 3, Providence 2, Xavier 2, Davidson 1, Missouri 1, Marshall 1, NC State 1.

