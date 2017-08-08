‘Top Five,’ 147-Year-Old Linn County Fair Underway At Mound City

The Linn County Fair is in full swing this week as 400-plus head of 4-H and FFA members’ livestock arrive has arrived at the Mound City fairgrounds, according to John Teagarden, longtime fair board member.

Grandstand activities for the 147-year-old county fair, one of the five largest in Kansas, began last Friday, and conclude with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeo Friday and Saturday evenings, Aug. 11-12.

With the full slate of features, the fair has been advertised and promoted extensively on WIBW, Country Legends 106.9, the BIG 94.5 Country, WibwNewsNow, and the Kansas Agriculture Network.

“Figures for attendance and entries this past weekend, dubbed the ‘Three Day Motorsports Weekend’ will probably be a record,” Teagarden estimated.

“Attendance at the Friday evening Two-Car Team Demolition Derby was 3-percent last year,” he said. “Grandstands were near capacity for the Demolition Derby on Saturday, and the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull, Sunday.

“Seventy-two demolition cars competed in the two nights of ‘demo derby’ action,” Teagarden continued. “Purse money totaled $6,000 for the team car competition and $7,400 for the Saturday traditional derby.”

Outlaw Truck and Tractor competition saw 50 machines from five states, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and Texas.

“The two-performance PRCA Rodeo, August 11-12, will be the first leg of the Eastern Kansas Pro Rodeo Series,” Teagarden pointed out.

The series is a joint venture of the Linn County Fair, Mound City; Inter-State Fair & Rodeo, Coffeyville, August 16-19; and the Eureka Pro Rodeo, Eureka, August 18-19.

“Rodeo fans that attend at least one performance of each of the three rodeos will be eligible for a drawing to receive an engraved Eastern Kansas series Moore Maker trophy knife after the Eureka rodeo, Saturday, Aug. 19,” Teagarden said.

“A canceled ticket or a rodeo program will suffice as attendance proof at each rodeo and must be presented to rodeo committee officials at Eureka or Coffeyville August 19,” he explained.

The Mound City rodeo will feature livestock of New Frontier Rodeo, Gypsum, while rodeo clown Matt Tarr, Cody, Wyoming, will entertain the crowd. Rodeo announcer Troy Goodridge, Ft Scott, returns for the seventh year to keep fans informed of the arena action.

Judging of Linn County Fair exhibits continues throughout the week, concluding with the livestock premium sale Saturday morning, Aug. 12, at 10 o’clock.

Updates can be found at Linn County Fair & Rodeo on Facebook.