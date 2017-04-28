Top Kansas Democrat: Trump’s tax plan is “Kansas on steroids”

A tax reform plan released this week by the White House has sparked concerns by many who say the changes favor corporate interests over those of individual taxpayers.

One aspect of President Donald Trump’s vaguely-worded, one-page plan proposes cutting the corporate tax rate from 35 to 15 percent. With no details on how the tax cuts would pay for themselves, many lawmakers in Washington fear the plan would inflate the national deficit.

A top official with the Kansas Democratic Party says the plan sounds eerily familiar.

“Trump’s tax plan is looking like Kansas on steroids,” said Executive Director Kerry Gooch. “The massive slashes to corporate tax, the other deductions that Trump is proposing are going to lead – on a national level – to exactly what is happening in Kansas. You’re going to see credit downgrades, large program cuts and a huge deficit that will take years to dig out of.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during a media briefing Tuesday the plan would stimulate economic growth and create jobs.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has made similar claims about a tax policy that eliminated state income tax for small businesses. After four years of that plan, Kansas now faces a nearly 1 billion dollar deficit through June 2019.

Gooch says if Trump’s plan passes, similar repercussions on a national scale could be felt within a couple of years.

“That’s a scary thought,” said Gooch. “Living here in Kansas and watching how this has hurt working Kansas families, education, funding for after-school programs, highways and infrastructure; I would hate to see that same type of thing happen to the country.”

As a political showdown over the tax overhaul looms on Capitol Hill, Gooch urges Kansans to pressure congressional lawmakers from the state into voting against the plan.

While Senators from Kansas largely ignored pleas from constituents to block the confirmation of Education Secretary Betsey DeVos, he hopes their counterparts in Congress consider the state of their home state when the time comes.

“I think our Kansas federal delegation is in a very unique situation with this, in that they’ve seen how it really has affected our state,” said Gooch. “I’m really hoping Congresswoman [Lynn] Jenkins and our newly-elected Congressman Ron Estes – who, as former state treasurer, has perspective on how this has affected our budget – both take a strong look at what this tax plan could do.”

During Wednesday’s media briefing, Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn did not elaborate on the bullet-listed “2017 Tax Reform for Economic Growth and American Jobs.”

This only fueled fears that Trump’s plan does more to benefit the wealthy than it would for the rest of the country.

“This might be a great tax plan if you’re Donald Trump or one of his wealthy friends,” said Gooch. “This is a plan that is going to hurt middle-class and working-class families. We have seen this failed tax experiment happen here in Kansas and we don’t want to see the same thing happen to our country.”