Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Top Kansas lawmakers expected to form school funding panel

by on October 30, 2017 at 5:11 PM (8 mins ago)

Kansas lawmakers are expected to form a committee to begin work on a response to a state Supreme Court order directing them to boost spending on public schools.

The Legislature’s top seven leaders were meeting Monday afternoon to discuss setting up such a committee.

The Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that legislators did not increase spending on the state’s public schools enough this year.

The court hinted that spending is hundreds of millions of dollars short a year of providing a suitable education for every child but did not set a spending target.

A law enacted in June phased in a $293 million increase in funding over two years to make it $4.3 billion annually. The court said a new law must be enacted
before July 2018.

