Top Kansas Senate Democrat Says Flat Tax ‘Not Realistic’

Kansas Senator Ty Masterson earlier this week floated the idea of a flat tax as a possible long term budget solution for the state. The Democratic leader in the Senate was cold to that idea.

“It’s not realistic,” said Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley. “A flat tax, in and of itself, is very regressive. It would hit hardest on the people in the lower income brackets.”

Hensley said he thinks the idea would be a disaster.

“I think it would be even far worse than the income tax system we have today, where we have only two brackets.” said Hensley. “I’m inclined to think we should go the other way. We should create a third bracket and maybe even a fourth bracket, in terms of our income tax.”

The state had three tax brackets prior to 2012.

“That’s why we supported 2178 when it came through,” said Hensley. “The bill passed with 22 votes in the Senate, and then, of course, as you know, the override ended up with 24 votes. I think that’s the direction that we should take, as opposed to going to just one bracket or a flat tax. I know there’s been a great deal of discussion about it. I’ve heard that the House will try to take a run at a flat tax, but I don’t foresee that it will pass the Legislature this session.”

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback has vetoed the only tax bill to pass both houses thus far this session.