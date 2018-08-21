Top Performing Cattle Entries Honored As Climax Of Flint Hills Beef Fest

Highlight of the 32nd annual Flint Hills Beef Fest at Emporia was recognition of top entries in the grass futurity and live stocker show competitions.

With all of the additional features of the weekend celebration, festivities still highlight the grass cattle industry for which grazing in the Flint Hills is known, according to Scott Jones, president of the 2018 Flint Hills Beef Fest.

There were 37 pens of steers and 33 pens of heifers weighed April 30, 2018, for grazing competition at the Highland Ranch near Olpe.

A total of 208 cattle were gathered August 16, and weighed at Emporia Livestock Sales, where the live stocker show was August 18.

Average daily gain for the 112 steers in the contest was 1.618 pounds per day, while the 99 heifers gained 1.718 pounds a day.

Gary and Judy Meats of G&G Meats of LeRoy won the grand award in the steer division. Their Pen-54 steers topped the grass futurity gaining 2.507 pounds a day and also placed first in the live stocker show.

Jason and Justin Loomis of the Loomis Ranch at Council Grove took home the grand award in the heifer division. Their Pen-23 heifers topped the live stocker show and placed second in the grass futurity gaining 2.352 pounds per day.

Tim and Kristie Arndt of A&A Cattle at Emporia had the top grass futurity heifers gaining 2.434 pounds per day

Second through fifth in the steer grass futurity were Meats Farms, LeRoy, 2.071 pounds; Matt and Stacie Horton, Council Grove, 2.069 pounds; Wes Cahoone and Lee Glanville, Cottonwood Falls, 1.991 pounds, and Anderson Ranch, Alma, 1.979 pounds.

Placing third through fifth in the heifer grass futurity were Haun Ranch, Fall River, 2.282 pounds; Spring Creek Ranch, Cassoday, 2.191 pounds; and Wittker Farms, Strong City, 2.117 pounds.

Live stocker show placings second through fifth for steers included Darbyshire Farms, Hartford; Arndt Farms, Emporia; FJ Redeker and Son, Olpe; and Leffler Farms, Americus.

Ranking second through fifth in the live stocker show for heifers were Loomis Ranch, Pen-22; Spring Creek Ranch; Burton and Potter, Emporia; and Arndt Farms.

In the grandstand judging competition, Donna Bates, Galesburg, and Derek Sawyer of McPherson tied for first place in the steer division. Mark Anderson, Alma, was first in the heifer judging contest.

Wes Cahoone, Cottonwood Falls, won the heifer weight guessing contest, and Jim Bates, Galesburg, topped the steer weight guessing competition.