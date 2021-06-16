Top Regional Biz Climate: Kansas

The state of Kansas has been recognized by Site Selection magazine as having the top business climate in the West North Central region of the United States in 2021.
In 2020, Kansas ranked fourth in the West North Central region for business climate.
Jumping three spots to first place in 2021, Kansas is followed in ranking order by Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota, and North Dakota.
Since 2019, Kansas has seen nearly $6 billion in new business dollars invested in the state, and nearly 26,000 jobs.
Some of the data used in the rankings include: