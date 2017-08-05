The Kansas Senate’s top Republican says reports of staffing shortages and other problems at state prisons are “very disturbing.” Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita stopped short Friday of endorsing a special session of the Legislature to increase pay for corrections officers. Wagle said she is seeking more information from the Department of Corrections and will wait for answers before asking Gov. Sam Brownback to call a special session.
Top State Republican says shortages are “disturbing”
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.