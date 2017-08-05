WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


60°F
Light Rain
Feels Like 60°
Winds SSE 9 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Thunderstorm75°
66°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm76°
62°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Mostly Cloudy78°
59°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy78°
62°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm79°
63°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Flash Flood Watch until 7:00am on August 6, 2017

Top State Republican says shortages are “disturbing”

by on August 5, 2017 at 7:26 AM (3 hours ago)

The Kansas Senate’s top Republican says reports of staffing shortages and other problems at state prisons are “very disturbing.” Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita stopped short Friday of endorsing a special session of the Legislature to increase pay for corrections officers. Wagle said she is seeking more information from the Department of Corrections and will wait for answers before asking Gov. Sam Brownback to call a special session.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.