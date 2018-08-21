Top three candidates for governor all say they want to change state’s Medicaid program

The three top candidates for Kansas governor say they want the authority to change the state’s Medicaid program.

Governor Jeff Colyer’s administration said during a legislative committee hearing Monday that he plans to continue with changes to KanCare included in new contracts with three companies. The contracts are set to take effect in January as Colyer is leaving office.

An administration official says the new contracts provide room for the state’s next governor to change KanCare. Colyer was defeated in this month’s GOP primary election by Kris Kobach.

The Wichita Eagle reports Kobach, Democrat Laura Kelly and independent Greg Orman all say they want changes to KanCare, which provides care for more than 400,000 Kansans. The three contracts for the Kansas program are worth about $1 billion each annually.