Top Western Athletes From Nine States Headed To United Rodeo Association Finals This Weekend

The pressure’s on for top cowboys and cowgirls competing in the United Rodeo Association (URA).

“Top 15 contestants in each of the nine sanctioned events throughout the past year will compete in the URA Finals this weekend,” according to Muff McGee, longtime URA secretary.

Set for Domer Arena at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka, performances are planned Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3-4, McGee informed.

The rodeo is Friday and Saturday evenings, Nov. 2 and 3, beginning 7 o’clock, with the Sunday matinee starting at noon.

Additional URA activities have been scheduled as well. A rodeo judging clinic is Saturday afternoon at 1 o’clock, cowboy church is Sunday morning at 9:30, and awards will be presented followed Sunday afternoon’s rodeo.

“The United Rodeo Association is a non-profit organization established in 1962 that sanctions rodeos primarily in the nine state area of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wisconsin,” McGee said.

Events include bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, women’s barrel racing, calf roping, forty and over calf roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling and team roping.

“With more than 800 members each of the past few years, the URA annually approves or co-approves an average of more than 100 rodeos,” McGee said.

“Our strength is in giving solid support to regional rodeo within our established territory,” she emphasized. “We continue to grow on that basis.

“Our primary goal is to work cooperatively with committees, stock contractors, members and contestants for our mutual success,” McGee continued.

The all-around title race is very close between Reed and Jesse Boos, brothers from White Cloud, McGee pointed out.

URA Finals information is available from McGee at urarodeo@gmail.com or 620-625-2566.