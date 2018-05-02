WIBW News Now!

Topeka asks Kansas Supreme Court to hear smoking case to increase legal age

May 2, 2018

The city of Topeka is asking the Kansas Supreme Court to hear a case over its efforts to increase the legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The city is appealing a Shawnee County District Court ruling in March that the ordinance city officials passed in December exceeded authority given to Kansas municipalities in the state’s constitution.

The city filed a motion Monday to bypass appeals courts and transfer the case to the state Supreme Court, contending that public health and similar laws in 15 Kansas cities are at stake.

Robert Duncan, an attorney for a tobacco retailer that sued the city over the ordinance, told The Topeka Capital-Journal he expects to prevail in the case, whether it’s in the appeals court or the Supreme Court.

