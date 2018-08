A 21-year-old Topeka man will spend more than six and a half years in federal prison for five bank robberies in four states.

The first stop on Dakota Shareef Walker’s robbery spree was the U.S. Bank in Kansas City Missouri on November 23, 2016. He then robbed the U.S. Bank branch in his hometown near 21st and Belle on the 28th of that month and robbed U.S. Banks in Wyoming and Idaho that December, before a January 9, 2017 heist in Preston Idaho.