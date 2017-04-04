WIBW News Now!

Topeka-based Payless ShoeSource files for bankruptcy

by on April 4, 2017 at 3:24 PM (3 hours ago)

Payless ShoeSource Inc., officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri in St. Louis.

As part of the restructuring, the company will immediately close nearly 400 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Payless will also attempt to modify terms of other leases with the potential for further closures.

Payless Chief Executive Officer W. Paul Jones said in a release, “This is a difficult, but necessary, decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment, which will only intensify. We will build a stronger Payless for our customers, vendors and suppliers, associates, business partners and other stakeholders through this process. While we have had to make many tough choices, we appreciate the substantial support we have received from our lenders, who share our belief that we have a unique opportunity to enable Payless — the iconic American footwear retailer with one of the best-recognized global brands — to remain the go-to shoe store for customers in America and around the globe.”

Payless has negotiated agreements with certain of its existing lenders to provide them access of up to $385 million of debtor-in-possession financing, which includes access to $305 million of ABL financing and up to $80 million of new term loan financing.

In total, the debtor-in-possession financing will provide Payless with access to up to $120 million in incremental liquidity during the Chapter 11 cases.

Payless was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Topeka.

The company has not disclosed the locations of the stores that are set to close. 

