Topeka Boat and Outdoor Show happening February 2nd – 4th

The Topeka Boat and Outdoor Show will be held this Friday through Sunday at the Kansas Expocentre. A variety of boats and outdoor equipment will be on display as well as educational exhibits for those in attendance.

“It’s just jam packed with people full of information on both consumptive and non-consumptive activities in the great outdoors of Kansas,” said Phil Taunton, organizer and host of the What’s in Outdoors radio program on KVOE-AM (1400) in Emporia.

The seminars will be running on two different stages at the event. A few of the guests who are speaking are David Harrison, Editorial Contributor for In-Fisherman and Colorado Outdoor magazines, Bob Griffin from the Kansas Bowhunting Association to talk about bowfishing, and David Studebaker from Catfish Chasers, who will be giving tips on catfishing. Catfish Chasers is also providing a raffle where the prize will provide a youth with fishing accessories as well as the opportunity to go catfishing with a mentor.

“I love what these guys are doing,” said Taunton. “They’re getting our youth back outside and getting young people and young fisherman back involved into the sport.”

A number of marinas will be at the event displaying some of the boats that they have to offer.

“You have anything from WaveRunners to pontoon boats,” said Sabrina O’Meara with RJ Promotions. “It’s just going to be a variety of things with the newest and best things they have to offer.”

O’Meara said the boats will be available for purchase at the show.

The show runs from February 2nd-4th at the Expocentre. The times are 1 – 8p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday. The cost is $7.75 for adults. Ages 16 and under get in for free.