A Topeka man was arrested in connection with at least 15 business burglaries across the Capital City.

Forty-four-year-old Eric Darnell Swopes was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on 15 counts each of burglary, theft, and criminal damage of property.

Investigators say the burglaries occurred over the course of several months and they aren’t sure they have found all of his potential crimes yet.

If you know more about Mr. Swopes activities, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.