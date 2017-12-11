WIBW News Now!

Topeka businessman acquitted in bankruptcy fraud case

by on December 11, 2017 at 9:32 AM (5 hours ago)

A federal jury in Topeka has acquitted a local real-estate developer of all 114 federal charges against him.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 65-year-old Kent Douglas Lindemuth was found not guilty of the counts Friday. Lindemuth had been accused of hiding scores of handguns that could have been counted as assets in a bankruptcy case and lying under oath about it. 

He had been charged with more than 100 counts of bankruptcy fraud tied to the handguns, two counts tied to the purchase of two cars and two more counts tied to concealing a bank account. He also faced a perjury count and six money laundering counts.

Lindemuth’s attorney, William Skepnek, said Friday that the jury recognized that Lindemuth “did not commit any crimes.”

