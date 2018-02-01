WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Topeka car dealer no longer able to do business in state

by on February 1, 2018 at 2:20 PM

A former Topeka car dealer who didn’t keep a promise to donate to a memorial fund for a slain Topeka police officer can no longer do business in the state.

The Kansas attorney general’s office said Thursday that Justin Bogina of Tecumseh and his Topeka business, Auto Acceptance Center Corp., also must reimburse more than $25,000 to consumers.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said shortly after Police Cpl. Jason Harwood was killed in the line of duty in September 2014, Bogina advertised that he would donate $100 per vehicle he sold during a specific time to the memorial fund, but he didn’t track sales during the time period and didn’t make a donation until an investigation began in April 2016.

A lawsuit claimed Bogina also repeatedly violated consumer protection laws over several years.

