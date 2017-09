The BIGGEST BUSINESS NETWORKING event of 2017 for Topeka Chamber members will be Tuesday October 24, 2017. Join us for the networking lunch and stay for the public Business Expo forum from 1-4pm with a members-only expo reception from 4-5:30pm. The event will be held at the Ramada Topeka Downtown (420 SE 6th).

Are you interested in a booth at the business expo? Click HERE for the exhibitor packet!

Visit the Topeka Chamber’s website for more information!