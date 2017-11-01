Topeka charity holding sneaker drive

A Topeka based charity that provides sneakers to needy children is looking to restock its supply.

“Once a year, we run a new sneaker drive,” said Jerry Hudgins with Sole Reason. “It begins November 1st and runs through November 23rd. Local organizations in town will be collecting shoes for us.”

There are two main drop off points this year.

“At Vanderbilt’s on Topeka Boulevard and also Lyndon State Bank on Fairlawn,” said Hudgins. “People can either donate a new pair of kids sneakers or $20, either one and they’ll be entered into a raffle for a pair of Chiefs tickets for the Chiefs-Raiders game on December 10th. Also, whoever donates gets a free order of breadsticks from the LaRocca’s Pizza on Gage.”

For more information go to solereason.net or find them on Facebook.