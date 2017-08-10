Topeka City of Character’s word of the month for August is “courage”. Noni Cremer, Executive Director for Topeka City of Character, shared examples of how to show courage in everyday life.

“Courage is just stepping out of your comfort zone,” said Cremer. “If you’re out at a networking meeting for business, courage might be just talking to the new person that came in who you’ve never met before.”

Topeka City of Character will also be holding A Picture of Character recognition luncheon, in which a panel group will give out awards to local businesses that display good character.

“We have been taking nominations the last few weeks for businesses that demonstrate good character within their work, within their employees and how they reach out to the community and participate,” said Cremer.

The luncheon, which is open to the public, will be held on September 14th at Top of the Tower from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at topekacharacter.org