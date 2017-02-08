Topeka City Council refers mini-pig issue to public committee for review

The Topeka City Council on Tuesday held off on voting for a motion to amend an ordinance that makes it illegal for people to keep miniature pigs inside the city limits.

District Six Councilman Brenden Jensen moved to refer the item to the Public Health and Safety Committee for a review of the city’s Animal Control policy.

Jensen says the original plan to change the ordinance involved two separate phases. The first would see miniature pigs already living in the city exempt from the ban. The second phase was a “global, comprehensive” look at animal control.

“As we’ve worked through this process, trying to address all the concerns everyone has, we realized that it really isn’t feasible to do this in two phases,” Jensen said.

Public comment about the issue came from Topeka resident Gary Pence, who asked the council to uphold the ban on miniature pigs. Pence told councilmembers that he’s concerned repealing the ordinance would open the door for more animals being kept inside the city limits.

Specifically, Pence addressed the weight limit attached to the ordinance. He pointed out that goats also fall within the parameters of that weight limit.

“If you’re going to allow mini-pigs by weight, you’ve got to let in the little goats,” Pence said. “Someone, sooner or later will say, ‘You let mini-pigs in our city limits, why not little donkeys?’ There are miniature donkeys, miniature horses, miniature goats. Where do we cut the line off? Once the door is open, it’s open.”

Mayor Larry Wolgast responded to Pence that the issues he raised would be studied by the committee.

The nine-member City Council, along with Mayor Wolgast voted unanimously to refer the item.

