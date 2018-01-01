Topeka city employees to receive free Metro transit service

The Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority is offering free rides to city employees starting January 2, 2018.

“City employees will be able to ride the bus and take the bike for free,” said Topeka Metro General Manager Susan Duffy. “This is now a benefit that the city has negotiated with us.”

In order to participate in the program, city employees will need their official identification card.

“For the bus, all they have to do is take their ID card and wave it in front of our fare box,” said Duffy. “There’s a chip there that we recognize and it will count them. They can just hop on board unlimited times for the whole year. For our Topeka metro bikes, they’re going to go online, enroll, and they’ll be able to check out a bike and ride it anywhere in the city.”

Duffy believes that this partnership is a “win-win” for the community.

“It’s just another added benefit for the city of Topeka workers and I think that it’s a good thing,” said Duffy. “We’re here. We’re part of the community and I think it’s great that the city believes that we’re an asset and their employees can take advantage of this.”