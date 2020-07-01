Topeka Civic Theatre Announces Temporary Closure
Courtesy of Topeka Civic Theatre
Today the Board of Directors of Topeka Civic Theatre announced the suspension of our 2020 fall lineup and business operations.
“Please know the safety of our patrons, volunteers and staff is our highest priority, as is the fiscal health and long-term viability of our beloved theatre. We appreciate your understanding and flexibility,” said Janet Stanek, TCT Board Chair.
Our summer schedule, including Matilda The Musical, Shrek Jr., Freshman Class, Laugh Lines, and summer camp will continue as scheduled. This suspension of operations will take effect of September 1, 2020. We will continue to closely monitor County, State, and CDC guidelines and recommendations.
Since the pandemic struck, we have worked hard to find a pathway to keep live theatre on stage in Topeka. After very careful consideration, we have made the determination that none of the scenarios we developed are feasible. As a result, we have had to make one of the most difficult decisions ever made at TCT. In the end, there was no other choice that would preserve the long-term viability of the theatre.
After canceling 6 productions and multiple performance company performances, the theatre has exhausted all our available funds. Until the necessary social distancing recommendations are relaxed, it will not be financially responsible for the theatre to produce plays and musicals.
TCT manages Helen Hocker Theater for Shawnee County Parks & Recreation. Operations at Helen Hocker Theater will be suspended for the same time period. The Bath House Player’s summer production of The Importance of Being Earnest will run as scheduled, opening on July 24.
The Board will closely monitor the health of the community and the recommendations of State and County officials on social distancing and mass gatherings. When it is deemed fiscally viable, the staff will be called back from furlough, and preparations for the next productions and Academy classes will begin.
Soon after reopening, TCT and HHT’s remaining season lineup will be announced. TCT will also be introducing a new season membership package, with four flexible tickets. Our traditional eight-ticket membership will continue to be available.