Topeka Cold Case Arrest Made
Image: Shawnee County Dept of Corrections
Topeka Police have made an arrest in a three-year old murder case.
The Topeka Police Department have arrested 19-year-old Javon Smith of Topeka for the 2017 cold case homicide death of 18-year old Kianna Hodge of Topeka.
On March 4, 2017 Topeka officers were dispatched in reference to shots fired.
In total, five adults were injured as a result of the shooting.
Hodge was located in a vehicle, and pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.
The four other victims received non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.
Smith was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on multiple charges, including First Degree Murder.
Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran said, “Since 2017 investigators have worked diligently to bring justice to Hodge, the four other shooting victims, and their families. Topekans should be very proud of all of the hard work investigators put into this case.”