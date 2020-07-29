Topeka Correctional Facility Staff Member Succumbs to COVID-19
Richard Rose. Image: Kansas Department of Corrections
Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced that one staff member at the Topeka Correctional Facility has died due to complications from COVID-19.
This is the third staff death related to the virus, with the first two being at the Lansing Correctional Facility.
Richard Rose, 74, had more than 17 years of service to the KDOC.
He served as a Facility Maintenance Supervisor, spending most of his time offsite.
‘We extend our deepest sympathy to Richard’s family and to those who served alongside him for so many years,’ Zmuda said. “The KDOC family is a tight-knit group and these deaths, and those of our residents, have been extremely difficult.”
The KDOC Peer Support Team will be available for any staff members who need additional support in dealing with this loss.
Governor Laura Kelly said, “Richard was a dedicated public servant, and I extend my condolences to both his family, friends, and those who worked alongside him.”
The Topeka Correctional Facility is Kansas’ only all-female prison.
The facility houses minimum, medium, special management, and maximum custody residents.