Topeka Doctor Talks About Innovations In Blood Cancer Treatment

Approximately every three minutes one person in the United States is diagnosed with a blood cancer. It’s estimated that over a thousand people were impacted by some kind of cancer in Shawnee County alone, and over fourteen thousand in Kansas. Dr. Camille Adeimy from Cotton O’Neil in Topeka says it’s important to find out what kind of cancer you may have.

“Not all blood cancers are born the same,” said Dr. Adeimy. “They’re not created equally. A blood cancer is a cancer of the cells that help us fight infections. We have so many different subtypes of cells, therefore we end up with so many different subtypes of blood cancers. It’s such a generic term. We need to dig into the details.”

Genetic testing is one way to dig in to those details.

“Historically, when somebody came in with abnormal blood tests, they would look at the blood under the microscope and they can only tell so much about the type of the cancer,” said Dr. Adeimy. “They can only tell so much about how long it’s going to take to progress and how it will evolve. Genetic testing is looking at the building blocks of our cells, the DNA, the blueprints of our body.”

This is a different and much more customized approach than was done in the past.

“We used to give chemotherapy,” said Dr. Adeimy. “My old mentor would call it poisons. He would tell the patient, we’re going to pump poisons into you. The old chemotherapy drugs would target both the good guys and the bad guys in the body. So, you can imagine, people would end up with a lot of sickness and not feeling so well. Targeted therapy, more or less, is just going after the bad guys, per se, and sparing the good guys.”

This is important because it takes every resource possible to fight cancer.

“We need to harness and recruit every possible soldier in that battle,” said Dr. Adeimy. “Our good cells, believe it or not, help as well, in addition to chemotherapy.”

For those facing a blood cancer diagnosis, this is not an end, but a beginning.

“Blood cancers are not a death sentence,” said Dr. Adeimy. “Blood cancer does not mean you’re going to be under the covers, shaking and going to be very ill. These days, people with blood cancers can live for months and even years with their diagnosis. Some of the chronic blood cancers, some of those patients die from something else. They die with the cancer rather than from the cancer.”

It’s important to note that though technology means that doctors can treat anywhere, it’s important for them to see you so that they can treat the patient and not the numbers. If your doctor has not done genetic testing to find out the details of your cancer case, ask them about if that could help you.