A Topeka dollar store was robbed Sunday night.

Police were called just after 7 p.m. to the Dollar General at 501 SE 21st Street where a witness told them a black male with his face concealed wearing a camo jacket and armed with a handgun entered the store and stole cash. They didn’t say how much. No one was hurt.

If you know more about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.