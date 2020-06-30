Topeka Downtown’s “Rock and Country Food Truck” festivals to be canceled due to Covid-19
Getty Images
Downtown Topeka, Inc., the Greater Topeka Partnership and CoreFirst Bank & Trust announced the cancellation of the first two concerts in the summer 2020 CoreFirst Bank and Trust Concert Series. The Rock and Food Truck Festival, scheduled for July 25, and the Country and Food Truck Festival, scheduled for August 22, have been canceled with no further plans of rescheduling. This decision was made to offset the further spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the health and safety of the Topeka & Shawnee County community.
“It became clear to us that the best course of action, given current public health concerns, was to forgo this year’s CoreFirst Bank & Trust Concert Series, at least in the months of July and August,” said Vince Frye, president of Downtown Topeka, Inc. “If the situation changes, we hope to be able to hold the Jazz and Food Truck Festival in September. However, if we’re unable to do so, we will instead focus our efforts on providing an excellent experience to concert-goers in 2021.”
“CoreFirst Bank & Trust is committed to making sure our community is healthy and safe,” said John Fager, executive vice president of CoreFirst Bank & Trust. “By canceling the first two concerts, we are doing just that, protecting our community. While we’ll miss the crowd, music, food, and fun, we look forward to bringing this wonderful Topeka tradition back in 2021.”
The final concert in the CoreFirst Bank & Trust Concert Series, Jazz and Food Trucks Festival, is tentatively scheduled for September 26.
Should this event be canceled, a formal announcement shall be made.