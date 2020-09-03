Topeka Driver’s License Office Closed
Press Release
The Kansas Department of Revenue has temporarily closed its Topeka Driver’s License Office located at 300 SW 29th Street, on September 3, 2020, for a suspected case of COVID-19.
The office is closed while KDOR follows Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleaning guidelines.
To protect patient privacy, no further details will be released.
A representative of KDOR will contact customers with appointments scheduled for this office to redirect the appointment to another area office or to reschedule the office visit.
The office is expected to reopen Friday, September 4.
KDOR continues to encourage the use of its iKan app, the mobile driver’s license renewal system, which is available from the Apple App and Google Play stores or by visiting iKan.ks.gov.