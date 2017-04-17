Topeka Elementary Students, Staff Preparing Sendoff For School

Shaner Elementary in Topeka is one of three elementary schools ceasing elementary operations after this year, and the students there are planning to give it a proper sendoff.

“At Shaner, we’re going to be holding a very special community publishing party,” said Communities in School coordinator Susan Ortega. “This is an opportunity for our students to sort of write a good-bye letter to Shaner, letting us know what their best memories and good times were, as well as if they have something they want to say to the building one last time before they head on to Jardine Academy.

The publishing party event is this coming Sunday, April 23rd from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the school.

“We want our community members, either former students or former staff members to come back in and really have a chance to share their memories, as well,” said Ortega. “At 2:30 on the day of our celebration, we’re going to be recognizing all the former teachers and staff members.”

The Shaner group has been close knit from the beginning.

“We’re talking about a student population that’s been less than 190 students,” said Ortega. “When you consider some of the sizes of the other elementary schools in Topeka, that’s actually a pretty small school. We only have 11 total classes in our entire building. Getting to have that sort of intimate contact with students where you get to see them on a daily basis and you learn every person’s name, it’s been amazing.”

Shaner, Bishop and Avondale West elementary students will combine to form Jardine Academy beginning this fall.