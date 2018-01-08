Topeka Farm Show Set For 29th Edition This Week

The 2018 Topeka Farm Show will celebrate its 29th anniversary, January 9-10-11, at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka, announced Brock Nelson from Tradexpos, event coordinator, Austin, Minnesota.

“Our first show was in 1989, and we’ve grown to the use of three exhibit areas, more than 300 companies, 680 booths and added attractions that include daily horsemanship clinics, events for the entire family, free parking, and free admission,” Nelson said.

“This is a one of a kind show attracting more than 30,000 attendees each year,” he continued.

Primary focus of the Topeka Farm Show has been to bring attendees that have a full-time stake in agriculture to meet and visit with exhibiting companies.

This has been accomplished in a high degree as each year booth space is sold out with numerous companies on the waiting list, according to the show official.

There’ll be special drawings for seed corn and a utility trailer. Free health care services have been scheduled in addition to free well water nitrate testing.

Show opens each morning at 9 o’clock. It’ll close at 5 o’clock Tuesday, but remain open Wednesday evening, Jan. 10, until 8 o’clock. The show concludes Thursday at 4 o’clock.

Again, 580 WIBW will be a major sponsor of the Topeka Farm Show, as it has since the first year. Farm programming directors Kelly Lenz, Greg Akagi, and Dan Johnson will be “live” each day at the show.

“Attendees can get the latest information daily on the show by dialing to 580 on their radios,” Lenz pointed out.

Annual convention of the Kansas Soybean Commission featuring the Kansas Soybean Expo 2018 is again scheduled in conjunction with the show on Wednesday, Jan. 10, beginning at 8:30.

Scott Daily will give free horse training clinics each day in Domer Arena. They’ll be at 12:30, and 3:30, Tuesday; 1 o’clock, and 6 o’clock, Wednesday; and 11:30, and 2:30, Thursday.

“The Topeka Farm Show continues each year to recognize the needs of the exhibitors and attendees and expands its format to include those needs. Save the dates for the next year’s show January 8, 9, 10, 2019,” Nelson encouraged.

Additional information is available at www.tradexpos.com.