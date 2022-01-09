Topeka Farm Show Set For This Week

By Frank J. Buchman
It’s time for the annual Topeka Farm Show.
According to Brock Nelson from Tradexpos in Austin, Minnesota, the show is January 11-12-13, at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
“Our first show was in 1989, and we’ve grown to three exhibit areas with nearly 275 companies,” Nelson said. “Of course, the show again features free admission and free parking.
“This is a one of a kind show attracting more than 30,000 attendees each year,” Nelson continued.
Primary focus of the Topeka Farm Show is to bring those with major stakes in agriculture to visit exhibiting companies.
There’ll be special drawings for soybean seed in addition to free well water nitrate testing.
Show opens each morning at 9 o’clock. It’ll close at 5 o’clock Tuesday, but remain open Wednesday evening, Jan. 12, until 8 o’clock. The show concludes Thursday at 4 o’clock.
Again, 580 WIBW will be a major sponsor of the Topeka Farm Show as it has since the first year. Farm director Greg Akagi will have live WIBW interviews with exhibitors each day at the show.
“Attendees can get the latest show and farm information by tuning to 580 WIBW on their radios,” Akagi said.
Scott Daily will give free horse training clinics each day in Domer Arena. They’ll be at 12:30, and 3:30, Tuesday; 1 o’clock, and 6 o’clock, Wednesday; and 11:30, and 2:30, Thursday.
Annual convention of the Kansas Soybean Commission featuring the Kansas Soybean Expo 2022 is again scheduled during the show. It’ll be Wednesday, Jan. 12, beginning at 8:30.
“The Topeka Farm Show continues each year to recognize the needs of the exhibitors and attendees. We work expanding the format to include those expectations,” Nelson welcomed.
Additional information is available at www.tradexpos.com.