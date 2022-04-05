Topeka Father Charged In Daughter’s Death

An 18-year-old Topeka man has been charged in the death of his 6-month-old daughter.
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says Tray’vonne Jones-McNeal has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Brielle Jones.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that he also faces an alternative count of reckless but unintentional second-degree murder, along with other charges including two counts of domestic battery, two counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of child abuse.
Kagay said that rescue workers were called to an apartment, and found Brielle suffering from blunt-force trauma injuries.
They administered CPR, and the baby was taken to a Topeka hospital, where she died an hour later, Kagay said.
Topeka police said the girl’s mother also was taken to the hospital, where she was treated, then released.
Jones-McNeal is jailed on $1 million bond.