Topeka Fire Chief places burn ban today

Topeka Fire Chief Mike Martin has placed a burn ban in Shawnee County today due to wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour.

“We don’t want those wind gusts to come through and push that fire out of its containment area and maybe affect our neighbors,” said Martin.

Martin went on to say that that the winds need to be between 5 and 15 mph in order to burn safely.

Martin shared other tips on burning, saying that it’s important that there’s not a lot of cloud cover, as the smoke will tend to lay low on the ground.

Anyone who is wanting to burn needs to call the fire department the day of and make sure that burning is allowed for such day. The burn pile needs to be at least 25 feet from your house and in a clear, mowed area. Martin says the fire needs to be constantly attended to and that there is a water source nearby in case it gets out of control.

In the city of Topeka, only the burning of clean and untreated lumber is allowed. Burning of grass and leaves is not allowed because of the mount of smoke that is produced.

For any further questions or to check whether burning is permitted on any day, the Topeka Fire Department can be reached at 785-368-4000.