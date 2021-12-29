Topeka Fire Chief Retiring

Press Release – City of Topeka
Topeka Fire Department Chief Craig Duke announced his plans to retire from the City of Topeka in April of 2022.
“It has been a pleasure working alongside Chief Duke over the last four years. The City was lucky to have Chief Duke’s leadership and I wish him the very best in his upcoming well-deserved retirement,” said City Manager Brent Trout. “Incoming Interim City Manager Bill Cochran and the Governing Body will work closely alongside Chief Duke to ensure a successful transition when the time comes to hire a replacement.”
In the coming weeks, City staff and the Governing Body will work together to determine a process for hiring Chief Duke’s replacement.
Chief Duke was hired in March of 2017.