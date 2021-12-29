      Weather Alert

Topeka Fire Chief Retiring

Dec 29, 2021 @ 5:12pm

Press Release – City of Topeka

Topeka Fire Department Chief Craig Duke announced his plans to retire from the City of Topeka in April of 2022.

“It has been a pleasure working alongside Chief Duke over the last four years. The City was lucky to have Chief Duke’s leadership and I wish him the very best in his upcoming well-deserved retirement,” said City Manager Brent Trout. “Incoming Interim City Manager Bill Cochran and the Governing Body will work closely alongside Chief Duke to ensure a successful transition when the time comes to hire a replacement.”

In the coming weeks, City staff and the Governing Body will work together to determine a process for hiring Chief Duke’s replacement.

Chief Duke was hired in March of 2017.

You May Also Like
Kansas Town Makes Nationwide Top Five List
Shawnee County District Attorney: Police Shooting Justified
Mandates On Head Start Suit Filed
Former Women's Prison Dentist Has Conviction Overturned
Ag Recovery Starting in Western Kansas
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On