Topeka fire crews battle three arsons in less than 12 hours

Three arsons committed over a period of less than 12 hours are under investigation.

Topeka Fire Marshal Mike Martin says the first fire was reported around 3 p.m. Thursday at an abandoned building located at 1726 SW Harrison Street.

The fire caused an estimated $3,000 in damages to the building that once housed a BBQ restaurant.

Two more fires were reported early Friday morning. Both occurred within a four block radius in southeast Topeka.

At 1:30 a.m., neighbors called 911 to report a house fire at 1406 SE 24th Street. Residents were not home when the fire started, said Martin.

The house sustained about $15,000 in damages.

Less than 30 minutes later, call came in about a second fire at 2324 SE Virginia Avenue. Crews responded and found a detached garage behind the house had caught fire.

That blaze caused $1,000 in damages to the garage. Firefighters extinguished the flames before they spread to nearby homes.

Martin says investigators determined all three fires were intentionally set.

Despite the close proximity in both time and location of the second two fires, investigators have found no indication that any of the arsons are connected to the same suspect.

Martin says that determination was made in the preliminary stages of the investigation, based on evidence uncovered at the scenes.

“It’s a little bit too early for us to do anything and we’re still actively investigating them, but they were they were distinct,” Martin said. “They weren’t necessarily done in the same way, so at this point we’re not saying that there is a connection. But we are still actively investigating to see what we can determine.”

Martin declined to comment on what evidence was found or how any of the fires may have been started.

No one was injured in any of the fires.

Martin says anyone with information regarding the arsons is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.