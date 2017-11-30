Topeka Fire Department responds to second arson fire of the day

The Topeka Fire Department responded to another arson fire on Thursday morning around 6:30.

Upon arriving at 3359 SE Irvingham St, fire crews found a single story wood framed residential structure with fire showing from the front. The house was reported vacant at the time of the fire.

Preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire to be arson. The damage cost is an estimated 10 thousand dollars.

This is the second suspected arson fire of the day, the first happening at around 4 in the morning at 1532 SW Polk St.

Any individuals with information on the circumstances of the fire are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.