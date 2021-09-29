      Weather Alert

Topeka Fire Fatality Ruled Homicide

Sep 29, 2021 @ 6:07am

Authorities are investigating as a homicide the death of a 29-year-old Topeka man whose body was found Sunday when firefighters responded to a house fire.

Police said that Palmer Thompson died under suspicious circumstances in the Topeka house fire.

A preliminary investigation has determined the fire appears to have been intentionally set.

The structure is a total loss.

The Topeka Fire Department estimated damages at over $121,000.

No working smoke detectors were found.

Fire crews responding to a call at 7:30 a.m. found smoke and fire coming from the front of a one-story house when they arrived.

A firefighter fell through the floor, landing in the basement.

The uninjured firefighter was subsequently rescued by other firefighters at the scene.

The blaze was extinguished without damage to surrounding homes.

You May Also Like
Kansas Middle School Student Dies of COVID-19
Johnson County School District High in COVID Cases
AUDIO: Maxwell Helps Ichabod Netters to First Ever Number One Ranking
PPP Hits Milestone
AUDIO: Washburn Looks to Bounce Back Against Griffons
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On