Topeka Fire Fatality Ruled Homicide

Authorities are investigating as a homicide the death of a 29-year-old Topeka man whose body was found Sunday when firefighters responded to a house fire.
Police said that Palmer Thompson died under suspicious circumstances in the Topeka house fire.
A preliminary investigation has determined the fire appears to have been intentionally set.
The structure is a total loss.
The Topeka Fire Department estimated damages at over $121,000.
No working smoke detectors were found.
Fire crews responding to a call at 7:30 a.m. found smoke and fire coming from the front of a one-story house when they arrived.
A firefighter fell through the floor, landing in the basement.
The uninjured firefighter was subsequently rescued by other firefighters at the scene.
The blaze was extinguished without damage to surrounding homes.