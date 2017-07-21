Topeka firefighter taken to hospital for heat, dehydration related injuries

A firefighter was sent to the hospital early Friday morning after suffering heat-related injuries while on the scene of a structure fire in southeast Topeka.

According to a news release, crews were called around 1:30 a.m. to 320 SE 20th St., where a metal storage shed had caught fire.

Three engine companies and two truck companies responded and were able to put out the fire before it spread to nearby structures.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries caused by excessive heat and dehydration. The injuries were not considered to be life threatening and the firefighter has been released from the hospital.

The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damages to the storage shed and an additional $5,000 in lost contents.

Investigators say the fire started inside the storage shed, but have not been able to determine the cause.

The fire is still under investigation.