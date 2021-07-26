      Weather Alert

Topeka Frito-Lay Strike Over

Jul 26, 2021 @ 8:45am

On Friday, the rank-and-file of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Union voted to approve the latest offer their leadership brought from management, ending a nearly three-week-long strike at the Topeka Frito-Lay plant.

The Kansas News Service reports that the contract would guarantee one day off a week, and includes 4% raises over the next two years.

It would also end what workers call “suicide shifts,” two 12-hour shifts, with only eight hours off in between.

Striking workers said Frito-Lay routinely forced workers to pick up extra hours and skip scheduled days off.

Eighty-four-hour workweeks have made headlines, but the company said those are very rare.

In a statement, Frito-Lay said only about 2% of its Topeka workers average more than 60 hours a week.

Some employees said they haven’t had a raise in nine years.

The agreement would address that with 4% raises over the next two years.

