Topeka Frito-Lay Strike Over

On Friday, the rank-and-file of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Union voted to approve the latest offer their leadership brought from management, ending a nearly three-week-long strike at the Topeka Frito-Lay plant.
The Kansas News Service reports that the contract would guarantee one day off a week, and includes 4% raises over the next two years.
It would also end what workers call “suicide shifts,” two 12-hour shifts, with only eight hours off in between.
Striking workers said Frito-Lay routinely forced workers to pick up extra hours and skip scheduled days off.
Eighty-four-hour workweeks have made headlines, but the company said those are very rare.
In a statement, Frito-Lay said only about 2% of its Topeka workers average more than 60 hours a week.
Some employees said they haven’t had a raise in nine years.
The agreement would address that with 4% raises over the next two years.