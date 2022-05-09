Topeka Giving Out Free Computers

The world is going more online every day, but some people – particularly seniors – don’t have a computer to be able to cross that digital bridge. In Topeka, there’s a new program to help alleviate that problem.
The City of Topeka’s new digital program, “TSC – Get Digital”, is giving out 1,200 desktop computers to qualified applicants.
The free desktop computers are available for residents 60 years of age and older living within the City of Topeka.
To qualify, residents must receive SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, Federal Public Housing Assistance, Veterans Pension Benefit Program, or have a household income that is less than 200% of federal poverty guidelines on an annual basis.
The funding for the computers was made possible by a $140,000 donation from the Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging.
The “TSC – Get Digital Coalition” was made possible through a $250,000 grant the City received from the Kansas Health Foundation.