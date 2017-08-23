Topeka governing body selects new City Manager

After a nearly 10 month vacancy, Topeka has picked its new City Manager.

The City of Topeka’s Governing Body on Tuesday unanimously approved an employment agreement with Brent D. Trout, the current City Administrator of Mason City, Iowa.

Trout signed on for an initial three-year term with an annual base salary of $195,000.

“I am delighted Mr. Trout will be joining the City of Topeka,” Mayor Larry Wolgast stated in a news release. “He has outstanding credentials and I look forward to his becoming a leader of our City government and in the community. The Governing Body appreciated his leadership style as a city administrator and in his military experience.”

Trout’s resume boasts more than 25 years’ experience in public administration. He has served Mason City, Iowa’s administrator since 2007 and previously held the position in the Iowa cities of Boone, Eagle Grove and Bancroft.

During his time in Mason City, secured grant funding for downtown projects and oversaw renovations for the public library and a five-block downtown streetscape project.

KGLO Radio reports that Trout spoke to the Mason City governing body Tuesday night at a City Council meeting.

“I can honestly say that a lot of the things that they’re looking at doing or are in the middle of doing we’re in the middle of doing,” said Trout. “They just completed their strategic plan, which is not unlike what we’re doing with Vision North Iowa. There are other things – downtown improvements – a lot of other things that they’re doing or are in the process of doing that are things that were doing. I think that’s important.”

According to a news release, Trout spent 29 years with the Iowa Army National Guard before retiring in 2015 as a Lieutenant Colonel.

He earned both a Master’s and Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration from Drake University.

Trout’s first day as City Manager will be October 30. He and his wife will establish their primary residence in Topeka.

The City of Topeka has been without a full-time, permanent City Manager since October 2016 when Jim Colson resigned after four years on the job.

Deputy City Manager Doug Gerber held the interim city manager post following Colson’s exit.

KGLO Radio’s Robert Fisher contributed to this article.