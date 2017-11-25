Topeka health club robbed Friday night

A robbery took place at a Topeka health club Friday night.

According to Topeka Police, just after 10:30 p.m. an employee of Genesis Health Clubs location at 2909 SW 37th went to the front desk and saw one of two suspects prying open a drop box.

The second suspect confronted the employee and took him to another room.

The suspects are both described as black males, 6’ 180lbs, wearing black ball caps, black “bomber” style jackets, black jeans, and black bandanas.

The suspects fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash and remain at large.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.