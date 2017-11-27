Topeka High moves to “secure campus” following fight

Topeka High was placed in a “secure campus” on Monday morning, meaning that classes will go on as normal but no one is allowed to enter the school without being screened, and students aren’t allowed to leave unless accompanied by a parent or staff member.

“We had an incident with some students who go into a fight,” said Misty Kruger, Director of Communications for USD 501. “Due to the number of students involved and the administration trying to sort everything out, they went ahead and put the school in a secure campus.”

Kruger says the campus will remain secure until the administration is done with their investigation.