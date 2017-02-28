Topeka High students arrested at school for vandalism

At least five Topeka High School students were arrested Tuesday in connection with a vandalism that took place off school property.

Topeka Public Schools spokeswoman Misty Kruger says the students had left the building during the lunch hour and allegedly vandalized a vehicle parked near the school.

Kruger says Topeka High has an open-lunch policy that allows students to leave school grounds during lunchtime.

Officers with the Topeka Police Department came to the school shortly after the vandalism was reported and arrested the students.

School police officers were called in to assist in the arrest.